38th Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival returns in October

POQUOSON, Va. – The 38th Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival will return to Poquoson Municipal Park from Friday, October 19 to Sunday, October 21.

Help the City of Poquoson salute the working watermen of the Chesapeake Bay by enjoying delicious food.

There will be arts, crafts, music and entertainment and more.

The hours for the festival vary by day:

Friday, October 19 – 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, October 20 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 21 – 12:30-6:30 p.m.

Entry to the festival is free; parking is $5.

Poquoson Municipal Park is located at 840 Poquoson Avenue.

