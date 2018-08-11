Thousands without power in Virginia Beach and Norfolk

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Thousands are without power in Norfolk and Virginia Beach after severe weather moved through Hampton Roads Saturday afternoon.

According to numbers from Dominion Energy, power is out in several areas of both cities.

Both cities originally had over 4,000 residents without power around 6:30 p.m.

As of 7:30 p.m., Norfolk has just over 2,000 without power with hopes of restoration between 6:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. Virginia Beach’s number of power outages remain the same, according to the Dominion Energy outage map. Restoration times are also estimated to be between 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Rain, flooding and thunderstorms have impacted many in Coast Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina.

Norfolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth are under a Flash Flood Warning until 8:30 p.m.