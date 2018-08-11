‘Skins scoop: Receiver Robert Davis carted-off with injury

RICHMOND, Va. – One of the Redskins’ best set of hands is dealing with a leg issue.

Two days after hauling in a team-leading three receptions in Washington’s preseason-opener at New England, second-year receiver Robert Davis was carted-off the practice field and into the team facility during Saturday’s training camp practice.

While Redskins officials tell News 3 Davis is being evaluated for a “lower extremities” injury, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports Davis is believed to have suffered a torn ACL.

In Thursday’s 26-17 loss at the Patriots, Davis caught three passes for 35 yards. The team’s 2017 sixth round draft pick only appeared in one game his rookie season – week 16 vs. Denver. He did not catch a pass.