Redskins Training Camp – Day 17

RICHMOND, Va. – While, in light of the news electrifying rookie Derrius Guice will miss his entire 2018 season, it might feel like the season is over for the Redskins. However, things are just getting started.

The ‘Skins return to Richmond Saturday for their first practice since losing the preseason opener at New England and losing their rookie running back in the process.

Washington will work out at 2:00 p.m. in a practice moved back from its original time of 1:30 p.m. The afternoon practice will be the team’s final solo workout of training camp. The New York Jets descent upon the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center Sunday through Tuesday for joint practices.

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins and Union Bank & Trust have LIVE reports from the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center each day the team is practicing during camp (July 26 – August 14).