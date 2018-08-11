Redskins place Derrius Guice on injured list, sign three players

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced Saturday the following roster moves:

The Redskins signed the following free agents:

TE J.P. Holtz

LB Jeff Knox

DL Jalen Wilkerson

The Redskins waived the following player designated as injured:

FB Elijah Wellman

The Redskins placed the following players on their Reserve/Injured list:

TE Manasseh Garner

RB Derrius Guice

Holtz is a 6-foot-3 tight end who played four seasons for the University of Pittsburgh. A former member of the Cleveland Browns practice squad, Holtz has never appeared in an NFL game.

Knox, a 6-foot-2 linebacker, played his high school football for DeMatha Catholic in Maryland. The California University of Pennsylvania product spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, but has never appeared in a game.

Wilkerson is an undrafted rookie free agent from Florida State, who appeared in all 13 games as a defensive end for the Seminoles last season.