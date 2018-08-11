Red Cross assisting occupants after house fire in James City County

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – The James City County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Rockingham Drive in the Scott’s Pond subdivision August 11.

Crews were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. and arrived at 1:36 a.m. to find fire showing from the first and second floor of the home. The fire was under control at 2:21 a.m.

The occupants were alerted by the smoke alarm and safely exited prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The fire appears to have started in the garage, but is under investigation. The American Red Cross is now assisting the occupants.