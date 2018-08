PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth responded to an alleged armed robbery Saturday at a CVS Pharmacy in the city.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department’s official Twitter page, the robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Frederick Blvd.

Officers were told that a man entered the business armed with a handgun and that no one was hurt during the incident.

No further information has been provided by the police at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.