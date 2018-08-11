Police: Emporia infant dies after being left in car for several hours

EMPORIA, Va. – A 6-month-old baby is dead after allegedly being left in a hot car for several hours Friday in Greensville County.

According to Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, 30-year-old Blondia Curry had just finished working her shift at the Domino’s Pizza on 200 Market Drive when she discovered the child in the car she drove to work.

Dispatchers received a call at 9:10 p.m. for an unresponsive child. When Emporia officers arrived on scene, they immediately began CPR on the infant.

Greensville EMS transported the infant to Southside Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Curry, who has several other children, dropped them off at daycare earlier in the evening Friday prior to arriving at the Domino’s for her shift.

The child’s body is currently at the medical examiner’s office in Richmond. An autopsy was done Saturday, but the results are not known at this time.

Curry has not been arrested and charges are pending while the investigation continues, according to officials.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.