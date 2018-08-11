Newport News Police hold “Chief on the Go” event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Chief Steve Drew of the Newport News Police Department is “on the go” Saturday, August 11.

Drew, along with officers from the South Precinct, will host a “Chief on the Go” event at the Piggly Wiggly located at 3101 Jefferson Avenue.

During the event, the NNPD Command Bus will be parked in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, and officers will be on-hand to meet with citizens and give tours of the bus.

The community will also have the opportunity to take a look at some of the tools police use to fight crime in the city, including newly-acquired drones.

Throughout the event, Drew, members of the Command Staff and patrol officers will be speaking with citizens and will be able to address questions and concerns, as well as speak about the NNPD’s current initiatives and programs.

According to a release by the department, this program serves as an opportunity for officers and citizens to connect in the citizens’ own neighborhoods.