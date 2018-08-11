Hunt Club Farm hosts Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hunt Club Farm is going whole hog with this year’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival, held August 11.

They’re offering more than 60 beers, 40 bourbons and “every kind of barbecue you can think of,” along with live music and tasting seminars, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the event’s website, this year’s event boasts an expanded floorplan, a complementary souvenir glass for tastings and a free gift bag for the first 200 guests in line for each session. Attendance has also been reduced this year for a less crowded event.

Tastings of beer and bourbon are unlimited, but barbecue is priced a la carte.

Children 12 and under are admitted free, but no children’s activities are offered. Military discounts are available.