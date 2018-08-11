× First Warning Forecast: Heavy downpours possible Sunday

A chance for some isolated showers and storms overnight, but I think many will stay dry. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 70s. We could see a little bit of patchy fog.

The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday. Expect mostly dry conditions to start the day with showers and storms building in by the afternoon. It will be another day where you will want to get any outdoor stuff done earlier in the day. Heavy downpours will be possible and we could see some minor flooding once again in poor drainage areas. Cooler, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight into Monday morning.

More wet weather to start the work week. There is a good chance you will have a wet commute so make sure you give yourself some extra time. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. Giving it a 50/50 shot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will start to trend warmer on Tuesday. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s. It is even looking a little drier. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a pop-up afternoon shower or storm.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A weak area of low pressure located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles is producing a minimal amount of showers and thunderstorms. Significant development of this system appears unlikely, due to unfavorable environmental conditions, while it moves slowly westward during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days…low (10%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form over the central Atlantic in a couple of days. The low could gradually acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders through the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days…low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

