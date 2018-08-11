Emporia infant dies after being left in car for several hours

EMPORIA, Va. – An Emporia mother is facing charges after leaving her 6-month-old baby in a hot car for several hours Friday.

According to Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, when the woman left work, she discovered she had left her child in her car.

Dispatchers received a call at 9:10 p.m. When Emporia officers arrived on scene, they immediately began CPR on the infant.

Greensville EMS transported the infant to the ER, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman has several other children, who she dropped off to be cared for earlier in the evening.

This case is currently under investigation and charges are pending. Stay with News 3 for updates.