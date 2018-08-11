Coast Guard medevacs man with head injury more than 200 miles off Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Coast Guard helicopter crew medevaced a man with a deep gash on his forehead and a fractured foot aboard a cargo ship about 225 miles east of Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

The captain of the Saga Navigator called the Coast Guard at 12:34 p.m. and reported that a crew member had a deep gash with significant blood loss and had fractured his foot.

Coast Guard watchstanders at the 5th District Command Center launched an Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to recover the man. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew also launched to provide long distance safety and communication support for the helicopter crew.

The man was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital for additional care.