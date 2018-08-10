× Windsor Castle Park is bursting with color

SMITHFIELD, Va. -Windsor Castle Park in Smithfield is bursting with color. This is the first year the park has had 12 acres of sunflowers and our WTKR Weather Photographers have been capturing it all. According to the Windsor Park Foundation, the sunflowers started blooming on July 28th. They are hoping the flowers will last through this weekend.

The park is encouraging people to visit and take pictures free of charge, but they accept donations. If you wish to check out the sunflowers in person, they are planted from Cedar Street, along the trail/road, all the way to the dog park.

Why all the sunflowers? Well, a local farmer, Dean Stallings, planted them in honor of his mother, who loved sunflowers.