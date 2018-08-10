Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Chesapeake Expressway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound Route 168 bypass at Battlefield Boulevard Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:29 p.m.

Police say the drivers of two vehicles that were involved in a crash and pulled over to the shoulder of the expressway to exchange information. While the drivers were standing outside of their vehicles and waiting for police to arrive, another vehicle traveling northbound lost control, hydroplaned, crossed the median and hit them.

Crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department took the victims to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes on the expressway are currently close while police investigate. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route and expect delays.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.