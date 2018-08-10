The country music scoop from Coop and 97.3 The Eagle on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Coop from 97.3 The Eagle has music new updates including Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor pairing up to close out this season of CMT Crossroads, Michael Ray and Carly Pearce are getting close on stage, and the talk surrounding Keith Urban's visit to Virginia Beach. Check Coop out at www.eagle97.com/thecoopshow.