Texas woman sentenced for sending threats to Ft. Bragg Soldier

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tanyatorn Ghanjanasak, a Texas woman, was sentenced yesterday for her role in sending murder threats to a Soldier stationed at Fort Bragg.

Ghanjanasak is to serve one year and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for Interstate Threats to Injure.

According to court documents, Ghanjanasak’s then husband, D.C., began receiving threatening text messages while stationed at Fort Bragg in 2015.

The threats came in from different numbers, so D.C. was unable to identify the sender at the time.

The following year, D.C. was visiting Ghanjanasak in Ohio when he discovered his car’s brake lines had been cut.

D.C. also became ill, and suspected that he had been drugged during that same visit to her residence.

After another anonymous threat in 2017, D.C. nearly fell down the stairs at Ghanjanasak’s home after feeling as though he had been drugged again.

Over the course of several months, Ghanjanasak sent murder threats to D.C. and two other individuals.

An FBI investigation determined Ghanjanasak was sending the threats using anonymous messaging applications.

Ghanjanasak had a medical degree and was practicing medicine during the time period in which she made the numerous threats.