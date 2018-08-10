Suffolk Police searching for breaking & entering suspects

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who broke into a business in the 2000 block of North Main Street early Friday morning.

Police responded to the Duke Automotive around 3:02 a.m. in reference to an alarm call. After an investigation, police determined that the suspect threw a brick into the front glass window to get into the business.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects or has any information about this incident is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here, here and here.