Suffolk man charged with animal cruelty

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man was charged with three counts of animal cruelty after a severely emaciated pit bull was found in a feces-covered crate.

Emergency communications received a call September 17, 2017 requesting a welfare check for a residence in the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent. A brown and white female pit bull had been seen outside in a crate with no food or water.

Due to the dog’s severe condition and eminent danger to its life, the dog was seized and taken to a local veterinarian’s office for treatment.

It was unknown at that time to whom the dog belonged to, as Animal Control was not able to locate an owner.

Following their subsequent investigations, 29-year-old Brian Jones was arrested August 9 on charges including three counts of animal cruelty, two counts of failing to care for an animal, keeping a dog over four months without a rabies vaccination and keeping a dog over six months without a city license.