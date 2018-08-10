Chesapeake 7-Eleven manager catches shoplifters red-handed, posts videos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Store manager Malik Akhtar is taking action to end shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 2700 Yadkin Road.

Akhtar tells News 3 that he spots the shoplifters on surveillance video and then confronts them before leaving the property.

The incidents are recorded on his cell phone, then videos of the incidents are published on Facebook in hopes that someone will identify the shoplifters who haven't been caught.

Akhtar says there are 21 surveillance cameras inside the store, and he sometimes catches up to five shoplifters a day.

