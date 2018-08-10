‘Skins scoop: Derrius Guice reportedly diagnosed with sprained MCL in left knee

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Guice doesn’t feel nice, but it could be worse.

After exiting his first NFL game with a knee injury, Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice has been diagnosed with a sprained left MCL. This report, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden confirmed Guice was scheduled for an MRI Friday morning.

Guice, Washington’s second round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, carried the ball six times for 19 yards in Thursday’s 26-17 preseason loss at New England. On a 34-yard scamper later negated by penalty, Guice was slow to get-up following the tackle. He was spotted with ice and a bandage on his knee before walking to the locker room on his own power without a visible limp.

Guice’s left knee gave him trouble last season at LSU.