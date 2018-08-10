Sailors, first responders hold mass casualty drill to prepare for NAS Oceana Air show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Sailors with Naval Air Station Oceana and safety crews with the City of Virginia Beach simulated an air accident Friday to prepare for the annual air show in September.

News 3 Photojournalist Joey Capistran was there and gave us a look at the training.

Chad Vincelette, Commanding Officer of NAS Oceana, said they get together with the city's police department, fire crews, local hospitals, the port authority and other regional agencies to practice the mass casualty drill in case there's an incident at the air show.

Naval District Fire Chief Kenneth Snyder stressed the importance of working together to keep everyone safe.

"We try to pick scenarios although are very improbable and may never happen anywhere in the world, but it's the scenario we need to feel like to test and challenge our own team," Snyder said.

While it's the worst case scenarios the crew needs to practice so they're ready for the smaller events, Vincelette mentioned the air show is a very safe event in general.

The 2018 NAS Oceana Air Show is free and open to the public when it takes place from September 22-23. Two jet teams, the famous Blue Angels and the Canadian Snowbirds, will help celebrate Oceana's 75th anniversary.