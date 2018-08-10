Redskins rookie Derrius Guice will miss entire season with torn ACL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – One game into the preseason – a period where results “don’t matter”, the Redskins have already suffered a huge loss.

Rookie running back Derrius Guice suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Thursday’s preseason loss at the Patriots. The team confirmed the injury will cost Guice, the 59th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his entire rookie season.

God never makes mistakes — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) August 10, 2018

Guice, Washington’s second round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, carried the ball six times for 19 yards in Thursday’s 26-17 preseason loss at New England. On a 34-yard scamper later negated by penalty, Guice was slow to get-up following the tackle. He was spotted with ice and a bandage on his knee before walking to the locker room on his own power without a visible limp.

Guice’s left knee gave him trouble last season at LSU.

RB Derrius Guice and TE Manasseh Garner will miss the 2018 season due to ACL injuries sustained from last night's preseason game at the New England Patriots. Both players are expected to make a full recovery and are looking forward to playing in 2019. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 10, 2018

Heading into the MRI, the hope was #Redskins RB Derrius Guice had suffered just an MCL injury, but the way he walked off the plane was concerning. Less than an hour ago, he learned his fate: A torn ACL that ends his rookie season before it began. Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2018

Earlier in the day, Rapoport reported Guice suffered just a sprained MCL.