Redskins rookie Derrius Guice will miss entire season with torn ACL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – One game into the preseason – a period where results “don’t matter”, the Redskins have already suffered a huge loss.
Rookie running back Derrius Guice suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Thursday’s preseason loss at the Patriots. The team confirmed the injury will cost Guice, the 59th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his entire rookie season.
Guice, Washington’s second round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, carried the ball six times for 19 yards in Thursday’s 26-17 preseason loss at New England. On a 34-yard scamper later negated by penalty, Guice was slow to get-up following the tackle. He was spotted with ice and a bandage on his knee before walking to the locker room on his own power without a visible limp.
Guice’s left knee gave him trouble last season at LSU.
Earlier in the day, Rapoport reported Guice suffered just a sprained MCL.