Redskins Training Camp – Day 16

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s time for the Redskins to regroup before returning to Richmond.

Friday, the team will not practice as it recovers from Thursday’s preseason-opening loss at New England. While Redskins players will not work out, there will be action. Head coach Jay Gruden said rookie running back Derrius Guice will undergo an MRI on the injured knee that caused him to exit his first NFL game after just six carries.

Saturday, the Redskins practice at 1:35 p.m. at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond before welcoming the New York Jets for joint practices Sunday through Tuesday.

