Recent gifts benefit TCC’s truck driving program

Tidewater Community College’s truck driving program received two significant gifts that will allow the college to better serve its students to fill the growing national demand for more drivers.

Givens Transportation donated a three-axle sleeper road tractor that will expand TCC’s current fleet of trucks and offer students the ability to learn on a new type of vehicle transmission.

TCC also received a $20,000 grant from the Dorothy D. Smith Charitable Foundation that will allow the college to refurbish its current fleet of trucks.

Grant funds from the Foundation will also be used to upgrade the software for TCC’s driver simulators, and state-of-the-art electronic aids used in today’s industry will also be added to the college’s trucks.

“The generosity of Givens Transportation and the Dorothy D. Smith Charitable Foundation demonstrates a commitment to TCC and its mission,” said Corey McCray, vice president for TCC’s Center for Workforce Solutions. “The contributions by both will help the college continue to develop a pipeline of well-trained CDL licensed truck drivers.”

According to the Occupational Information Network, Virginia estimates more than 900 annual job openings for tractor-trailer truck drivers by 2024.

“We hope that our donation will help ensure the continued success of the Tidewater Community College truck driving program,” said George Woodruff, corporate recruiter for Givens Transportation in Chesapeake.