Petsuites Chesapeake to celebrate grand opening August 11

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Petsuites Chesapeake will be celebrating its very first Virginia location by hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, August 11.

From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Petsuites will celebrate with fun activities for the whole family.

Adoptable dogs will be part of the festivities, along with Bonilla Pet Photography, which will also be on site.

Half Moon Bay Canine Training plans to show off some pet tricks during the celebration.

Crafts, face painting, prizes and a tour of Petsuites Chesapeake will be available throughout the event.

Several food options will be on hand as well.

Petsuites Chesapeake is located at 3333 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA, 23321.