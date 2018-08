CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A vehicle overturned in the area of George Washington Highway and Mill Creek Parkway Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m.

Authorities say one person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The Deep Creek Bridge is expected to be closed until approximately 4:30 p.m. due to oil in the road.

There is no further information.

