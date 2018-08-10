ODU’s Ray Lawry released by Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Ray will run somewhere other than Cincinnati.

Ray Lawry, the all-time leading rusher in Old Dominion football history, has been released by the Cincinnati Bengals after the team’s first preseason game.

Lawry, who was signed as an undrafted free agent, rushed for two yards on his lone carry in Thursday’s preseason loss to the Bears.

Lawry is the all-time leading rusher in Virginia college football (FBS level) history. His 4,080 yards rank ninth all-time in Conference USA history and his 45 career rushing touchdowns are tied for the third-best total in league history.

Despite being snubbed from the scouting combine, Lawry created buzz for himself ahead of the NFL Draft. The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles brought him in for a visit. The New Jersey native also attended the New York Jets’ and Giants’ local pro days earlier in April. Those visits were followed by workouts with the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts (first reported by Eric Edholm). The Panthers and Ravens also showed interest.

“My film speaks for itself,” Lawry explained in a pre-Draft interview with News 3. “They know I can run the ball. Right now, teams are trying to figure out where I fit in. Many of them are asking me to catch the ball – out of the backfield and out of the slot.”

In four seasons with the Monarchs, Lawry caught 60 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns. However, his season-high for receptions (21) came in 2015 – his sophomore season.

The four-time Conference USA postseason honoree (Freshman of the Year, 2nd-team and two-time Honorable Mention) missed four games in 2017 with a hamstring injury. However, he says he’s 100 percent healthy.

Despite having four former players (Rick Lovato – Eagles, Rashaad Coward – Bears, Taylor Heinicke – Panthers, Zach Pascal – Titans) on NFL rosters, no Old Dominion Monarch has ever been selected in the NFL Draft.