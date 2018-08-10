ODU’s Heinicke hurls TD pass in Carolina Panthers debut

BUFFALO, NY – Even though he was third-string, Taylor Heinicke made quite the first impression.

Heinicke, making his debut with the Carolina Panthers, relieved backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert who came in for starter Cam Newton in the team’s preseason opener. For the game, Heinicke – the all-time leading passer in Old Dominion history, completed 7-of-9 passes for 121 yards and this touchdown pass to DJ Moore. He also rushed twice for 14 yards in the 28-23 Panthers victory vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Heinicke made his NFL regular season debut with the Texans in a Week 16 contest against the Steelers last season. It was shorter than Heinicke or the Texans anticipated, as he left the game with a concussion after just nine plays under center. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Vikings before being signed to the Patriots practice squad and then landing with the Texans.