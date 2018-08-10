Newport News man arrested for Indecent Liberties with a Child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police received a call in reference to a past sex offense on June 29 at 6:24 p.m.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of Suite Life Circle, where they made contact with the complainant.

The complainant stated her 13-year-old son reported some inappropriate touching by another family member.

The offense was reported to have happened on Cameron Drive.

37-year-old Daniel Tomaino was arrested and charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child after further investigation.