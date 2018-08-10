Michigan homeowner receives mailed ‘nasty surprise’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. - A woman in Michigan got a nasty surprise in the mail last month when she opened her mailbox to find a package containing a ziplock bag full of feces.

On the bag were the words, "You've been pooped on! If you want to know by who, turn over."

When she flipped the bag over, the mystery only deepened - it just said, "You'll never find out who did this."

The package had no return address, other than a P.O. box.

"That was a rude thing to do," said Donna, who did not want her last name shared. "What a waste of time and postage."

When she investigated further, she found that the package came from a website called, predictably, poopsenders.com. When the site's owner was contacted, he not only refused to reveal who sent the package, he reinforced the fact that sending feces in the mail for "entertainment purposes" is legal.