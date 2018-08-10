Man assaults Suffolk officer with flip flops

SUFFOLK, Va. – An inmate at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail has been arrested on a charge of assault and battery on a police officer after striking a corrections officer with flip flops.

On August 10, a Suffolk Police officer responded to the jail for a reported assault. Upon preliminary investigation it was determined that 26-year-old Glenn Kevin Doty had assaulted a corrections officer the day prior by spraying an unknown substance on him, spitting in his face and striking him with flip flops.

Doty remains in the custody of Western Tidewater Regional Jail.