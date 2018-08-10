Local karate champion brings home two gold medals from international competition on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Glen Spence from Applied Martial Arts Academy in Virginia Beach just returned from Europe where he became the Global Stick and Blade Alliance World padded Stick and Caranza Champion. In fact he brought home two gold medals for Team USA.

He introduces us to the sport and tells us about the competition.

The 7th Annual Old School Fall Classic, US Open Karate Tournament, is being held at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk , Virginia. This year it will include Tradional Caranzas (weapons forms) and Single Padded stick fighting. Learn more at www.appliedmartialartsacademy.com.