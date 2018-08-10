HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Hampton native and public historian Conover Hunt (conoverhunt.com)talks about how she turned history into mystery for her novel The Constitution Murders. See her in person at the Hampton History Museum’s free “Lunch in Time” series event on Wednesday, August 15, noon-1:00 p.m. To learn more visit: Hamptonhistorymuseum.org.
Local historian talks about how she turned history into a mystery novel on Coast Live
