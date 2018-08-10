Learn how to fire a musket at Colonial Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG Va,- Get into the spirit of 1776 at the Colonial Williamsburg Musket Range.

For just $76, participants will fire live rounds at a target from two different reproduction 18th-century flintlock firearms commonly used during the Revolutionary War, and learn about the history of the weapons.

Must be age 14 or older to participate. Guests ages 14 – 17 must be accompanied by a legally responsible adult* who is not shooting. All participants must sign a waiver, or have a waiver signed by a legally responsible adult. A valid photo ID is required to receive a waiver. All signed waivers must be turned in upon arrival at the musket range.

Participants must report to the front lobby of the Williamsburg Lodge 15 minutes prior to their session start time to allow for transportation to the range. Shuttle transportation is required; participants may not drive themselves to the range.

Each participant is allowed one observer. All observers must be age 12 or older. For participants ages 14 – 17, the observer must be a legally responsible adult. Observers may also provide assistance to disabled or special needs guests.

Session includes: range instructions, ammunition for weapons, targets, safety equipment, and transportation to and from the range.

