‘Harry Potter’ returns to local Cinemark theaters for Wizarding World Week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s about to be a magical week!
All nine films in the “Harry Potter” franchise – plus the spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – will return to local Cinemark theaters for Wizarding World Week from August 31-September 6.
You can purchase a festival pass and see all films for just $25 or see each film for only $5 each if you can’t attend every showing.
Participating Cinemark theaters in Hampton Roads include:
- Cinemark Chesapeake Square and XD, 2413 Chesapeake Square Ring Rd., Chesapeake, Va. 23321
- Cinemark City Center 12, 11810 Fountain Way Suite J, Newport News, Va. 23606