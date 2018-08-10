‘Harry Potter’ returns to local Cinemark theaters for Wizarding World Week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s about to be a magical week!

All nine films in the “Harry Potter” franchise – plus the spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – will return to local Cinemark theaters for Wizarding World Week from August 31-September 6.

You can purchase a festival pass and see all films for just $25 or see each film for only $5 each if you can’t attend every showing.

Participating Cinemark theaters in Hampton Roads include:

Cinemark Chesapeake Square and XD, 2413 Chesapeake Square Ring Rd., Chesapeake, Va. 23321

Cinemark City Center 12, 11810 Fountain Way Suite J, Newport News, Va. 23606

Click here for showtimes and to purchase tickets.