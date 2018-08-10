× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking more clouds and rain for the weekend… Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Highs will return to near 90 this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will reach the mid 90s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with isolated showers and storms popping up this afternoon. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours are possible.

Temperatures will go down but rain chances will go up for the weekend. Highs will slip into the mid and upper 80s this weekend, closer to normal for this time of year. As a stationary front lingers over the region we will see more clouds and a bigger chance for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will build in Saturday morning with showers and storms moving in by midday. On and off showers and storms will continue for Sunday, mainly in the afternoon.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 10th

1968 F1 Tornado Norfolk

1969 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co

Tropical Update

No Atlantic tropical activity at this time

