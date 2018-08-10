× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

An unsettled weekend on tap as an area of low pressure moves in from the west. Expect showers and storms both days. Temperatures will also trend closer to normal. Highs on Saturday in the mid 80s with a 60 percent for showers and storms. A very similar day on tap for Sunday, with a 50/50 shot chance for showers and storms.

More showers and storms to start the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, with a 50/50 shot for showers and storms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms is located about midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Some gradual development of this system is possible through early next week as it moves slowly westward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days…low (20%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form over the central Atlantic in a few days. The low could gradually acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics while moving slowly northeastward during the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days…low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

