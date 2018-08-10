× First Warning Forecast: Rain Moves In For The Weekend

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Today is shaping up to be very similar to yesterday. Temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with some rain and storms starting to fire up. We’ll continue to see a 20% chance of pop up storms throughout the day but a lot of us will not have to deal with rain. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will go down overnight.

Temperatures will go down but rain chances will go up for the weekend. Highs will slip into the mid and upper 80s this weekend, closer to normal for this time of year. As a stationary front lingers over the region we will see more clouds and a bigger chance for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we’ll have a 60% chance and Sunday we are looking at a 50% chance. Clouds will build in Saturday morning with showers and storms moving in by midday. On and off showers and storms will continue for Sunday, mainly in the afternoon.

Rain will continue into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures still in the 80s. By midweek rain chances will go down which means temperatures jump right back into the 90s.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 10th

1968 F1 Tornado Norfolk

1969 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co

Tropical Update

An area of disturbed weather is located about midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to become conducive for some gradual development while the system moves slowly west over the next few days. By the middle of next week, stronger upper-level winds could limit the chance for further development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

