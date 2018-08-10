Elizabeth City Police warn of internet scam

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is warning citizens of an internet scam involving offers of employment.

The scam reportedly involves a subject inquiring about employment, in which they are required to fill out personal information on a site called FX Trade Express.

This business claims to be located in Elizabeth City at 306 East Colonial Avenue. The provided address actually is the City of Elizabeth City’s Municipal Building. The phone number to get in contact with this business is a Google subscriber number that has a Pennsylvania area code.

The information subjects provided on the application for employment was used to open up several online bank accounts.

If you have had any involvements with this site or other fraudulent websites, please report your experience here.