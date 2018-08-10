Downtown Norfolk Council sets date for 4th annual NEON Festival

NORFOLK, Va. – The 4th annual NEON Festival is set to take place on Thursday, October 18 and Friday, October 19 from 6 – 10 p.m. in the NEON District of Norfolk.

The two-day festival gives visitors the opportunity to truly experience the NEON District, Norfolk’s first official arts district.

The event includes an impression exhibit, beer garden, public art tours, pop-up art galleries and more!

There is an open call to artists until August 17.

The free festival is presented by Business Consortium for Arts Support in partnership with the Downtown Norfolk Council and the Chrysler Museum of Art.