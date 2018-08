CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A short police pursuit ended when a vehicle crashed at Grassfield Pkwy & Dominion Blvd, according to officials.

The pursuit started in the 600 block of Grassfield Pkwy at 7:12 a.m. when police attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding.

The driver refused to stop, then tried to turn and ended up crashing.

Rescue was able to get the driver out of the vehicle and taken into custody.