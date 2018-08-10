Camden County Sheriff’s Office awarded over $19K worth of lifesaving equipment

CAMDEN, N,.C. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office received over $19,000 worth of lifesaving equipment, courtesy of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The 15 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are valued at a total of $19, 626.

The new AEDs will be placed in patrol vehicles so deputies are prepared to provide medical assistance if someone goes into cardiac arrest.

Through this non-profit, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted over $35 million to hometown heroes in 47 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $1.2 million in North Carolina.