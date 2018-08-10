A trailblazing photographer on his career and latest honor on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Keith Cephus is an award-winning photographer who stops by to talk about his career and about photography for the rest of us.  Keith is just one of several being honored at the 2018 Men For Hope Trailblazer Awards Gala on August 24th in Norfolk. For more information about the event visit MenforHopeVa.org.