Water main break collapses section of Norfolk road

NORFOLK, Va. - The supervisor overseeing the replacement of a water main tells News 3 the break happened overnight and now the road remains closed to traffic.

Alarms went off around 2:30 Thursday morning warning of the water main break along Majestic Ave near the intersection with Corprew Ave.

When crews got out here they reported the road was raised and sand and soil were washed all over the road.

To replace the pipe, crews had to dig out the large section of damaged road and get down to the problem.

There are a few houses without water right now, but officials said they are hoping to have the water back on today.

The road will take several days to be fully repaired. Though the line will be replaced Thursday, the road will need to be cleaned off and repacked which could take several days.

The Hampton Roads transit has been made aware of the repair going on as it is part of a bus route.

Officials urge drivers to stay out of the area and follow the detour set up.

The supervisor on scene said he is not yet sure what caused the line to break.