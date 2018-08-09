Watch the Redskins’ preseason opener vs. the Patriots LIVE on News 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – It’s time for some Patriot games.

Thursday, the Washington Redskins open their 2018 preseason schedule when the ‘Skins face the New England Patriots. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on News 3 in Hampton Roads.

“We are going to try to give them the base looks that we’re going to see so we can at least be fundamentally sound and pick up any kind of blitz that might come our way,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “But, really, were trying to get a look at our guys. I think we are talking about the first and second preseason games, we are trying to get a little bit of momentum going for the regular season but the most important thing I need to do is try to figure out our best 53 and make sure we get the guys in there we need to see and give them opportunities to make plays and do some things so they can show their skill set.”

Thursday’s match up between Washington and New England will mark the 22nd preseason meeting between the two teams all-time since the AFL’s Boston Patriots began playing preseason games against NFL competition prior to the 1967 season. The Redskins will have played the Patriots more than any other team during the preseason.

“I think it’s obviously – it’s incredible what they’ve been able to do with consistency,” Gruden said of New England. “Winning division, going to Super Bowls, winning Super Bowls, you know, it’s something that we all strive to do. Here in D.C. that’s what we have to get back to. You know, it was like that here at one time for a period of years and it’s tough to maintain, we know that. It’s tough to get to that point, but that’s what we are all working towards. They have done an excellent job with their personnel and keeping their quarterback [Tom Brady] and their head coach [Bill Belichick] and they have seemed to make it work every year.”

New England leads the all-time preseason series, 13-to-8. A win will give the Redskins their first back-to-back preseason wins over the Patriots since consecutive preseason wins against New England from 1999-2000.