Want to keep Norfolk’s beaches clean? Join the OV Beach Team

NORFOLK, Va. – If you’ve ever thought the beach could be cleaner, the city has a new initiative where you can get involved.

It’s called the OV Beach Team. Modeled after the “Adopt-a-Spot” program, volunteers can pick a part of the Ocean View coastline to monitor to help clean up trash and look out for other issues.

“Basically they’re going to be our eyes and ears,” said Fleta Jackson, the project coordinator for Keep Norfolk Beautiful, a division of the Public Works Department.

The initiative began earlier this summer. The city is looking for volunteers for 36 public access points and so far has 13 volunteers.

“This is just another step to make sure we keep everything clean and looking good,” Jackson said.

While trash is an ongoing issue, they’re hoping for other feedback as well like the condition of the beach after a big storm. The volunteers are expected to report back once a month through email.

For more information or to volunteer, head to the city’s website.