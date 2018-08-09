VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia ranks second in the country in vacation days used, according to a new study from Project: Time Off.

Commonwealth workers took an average of 18.9 vacation days in 2017.

That figure trails only Colorado, where residents took 20.3 days off. Arizona ranked third with an average of 18.8 vacation days.

Virginia did take the top spot when it comes to days spent traveling – a total of 12.2 days.

“Studies from Project: Time Off revealed that employees who use their vacation days for travel are significantly happier than the ones who spend their days off close to home,” AAA Tidewater Spokesperson Georjeane Blumling said in a press release.

The study shows that Americans took an average of 17.2 vacation days last year, the most since 2010.

Montana, Delaware and Rhode Island were the bottom three states in vacation days used.