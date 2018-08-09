× Virginia Living Museum reveals name for newest sea turtle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum announced the results of a vote to name its newest loggerhead sea turtle Thursday.

The winning name, after three weeks of official voting, was “Gingersnap.”

Gingersnap was born in 2015 and found at Emerald Isle, North Carolina. It weighed 33 pounds when it was admitted into the aquarium this June, but a gender has yet to be determined, as loggerheads don’t sexually mature until they are at least 15 years of age. They can live up to sixty years.

Gingersnap is currently on display in the museum’s Chesapeake Bay Tank.