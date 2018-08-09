Vehicle runs over man’s foot in Williamsburg

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Officers responded to a report of a vehicle running over a man’s foot in the 9300 block of Pocahontas Trail this morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., it was reported that a tractor trailer tried to make a u-turn when it ran into a ditch.

The trailer eventually got stuck; blocking all lanes of traffic.

One individual, a man stuck in the backup, left his vehicle to see why traffic was stopped.

It was then reported that another car ran over his foot.

The roadway was reopened after 8:30 a.m.

Both incidents are under investigation.